Transcript for Obama Announces the US Is Preparing to Take Action Against Russia

The Obama administration, expected to announce its ready to retaliate against Russia, over those hacks that interfered with the presidential election. Both the DNC and Clinton campaign officials victims of alleged Russian cyber attacks. And the Kremlin taking no time to fire back. ABC's David Kerley with the late-breaking details. Reporter: The sanctions come after weeks of debate inside the white house on how to retaliate for cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. Presidential election, which authorities say came from the Russian government. Sources telling ABC news that tough new economic sanctions and diplomatic censures will be announced as early as tomorrow, along with more information explaining why U.S. Authorities are so convinced that russia-backed groups were behind the hack. Those hacks resulted in e-mail leaks that embarrassed democratic party leaders, including presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. U.S. Intelligence officials now say the cyber attacks were launched in an effort to help Republican Donald Trump. Trump himself has continued to question the intelligence community's unanimous conclusion that Russia was responsible. They have no idea if it's Russia or China, or somebody -- it could be somebody sitting in a bed some place. Reporter: Martha Raddatz asked president Obama about the evidence of Russian involvement. Just to be clear, do you believe Vladimir Putin himself authorized the hack? What I can tell you is that the intelligence that I've seen gives me great confidence in their assessment that the Russians carried out this hack. Reporter: What won't be announced tomorrow are possible covert cyber operations, or other actions against the Russians. But president Obama has indicated those will be coming at a time and place of America's choosing. And David Kerley joining us live now. David, president-elect trump says it's unclear if the Russians were behind the hacks. The Intel community says it was Russia. Will the 0 bam many administration connect the dots back to Moscow and make that public to put the case to rest? Reporter: Our sources are telling us, Tom, that federal authorities tomorrow will lay out further detail about why they are so convinced it was the Russians. And I can tell you, the Russians are already responding. Their spokeswoman says if Washington actually does take new hostile steps, then it will get a response. Tom? David Kerley for us tonight. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.