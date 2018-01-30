Transcript for Officer responsible for the false missile warning in Hawaii was fired

Next tonight, news about that false missile alarm in Hawaii. The alert warning of an incoming ballistic missile, saying, quote, this is not a drill. It terrified so many. Well, it turns out the worker thought it was a real threat. Here's ABC's Martha Raddatz tonight. This is not a drill. Reporter: Tonight, the worker who sent more than 1 million hawaiians into a panic with the warning that a ballistic missile was heading for the islands -- fired. If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter. Reporter: Terrified residents running for shelter. A desperate father dropping his daughter down a manhole for protection. Hawaii's emergency management initially blaming that worker for pushing the wrong button, but investigators now say he believed there was a missile heading for Hawaii. The colossal mistakes began when a super visor conducted a no-notice ballistic missile defense drill. The supervisor plays a recording over the phone which says, "Exercise, exercise, exercise," but also including the language "This is not a drill." While five others listening on speaker understand it was an exercise, investigators say the worker thinks it is real, sending the alert. He froze, and another employee had to take over his responsibilities. Reporter: So, for 38 minutes, the panic continues until they finally send the all-clear. And Martha Raddatz with us here in Washington. You're learning about three other workers who resigned or were suspended, but what about that delay? Reporter: That delay, they had no safeguards in place. They had no way to correct this. This isn't just one person or a couple of people, this is a systemic problem and they are working to correct it, David.

