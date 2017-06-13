-
Now Playing: Person of interest linked to 5 deaths in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Ohio man in custody after suspected of killing 5 people in 48 hours
-
Now Playing: Nationwide manhunt for two dangerous inmates who escaped custody in Georgia
-
Now Playing: A chaotic scene in New York City after reports of a carbon monoxide leak
-
Now Playing: Jurors continue to deliberate in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial
-
Now Playing: Warriors MVP celebrates NBA championship win with his mom on the court
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan crashes van into police chase suspect
-
Now Playing: ABC News Features: 'Chasing a Ghost' preview
-
Now Playing: Man, almost 90, serenades his wife while celebrating their 70th anniversary
-
Now Playing: Chasing a Ghost: Trailer
-
Now Playing: Police officer rescues dog in Chicago
-
Now Playing: 32 treated after carbon monoxide forces evacuation of NYC building
-
Now Playing: Armed inmates on the run after 2 correctional officers killed in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Warriors fans celebrate after NBA Finals win
-
Now Playing: Wall cloud forms in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Mother recounts shark attack that took her arm
-
Now Playing: Defense: Teen whose texts urged boyfriend's suicide was 'involuntarily intoxicated'
-
Now Playing: Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer
-
Now Playing: Professor tells story of mistaken identity: 'You have the wrong person'