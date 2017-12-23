Transcript for 4 Ohio teens face homicide charges for allegedly killing driver with sandbag

Marci, thank you. Moving onto an alleged prank taking a tragic turn. Charges will be filed against four teens accused of dumping a sandbag off of a overpass. A man was injured and has now died. This is not the only time accusations have occurred of this mischief. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: A tragedy right before Christmas, one man is dead, and now four teens may face homicide charges after what could be a childish prank with fatal consequences. 911, where's your emergency? I just went underneath the bridge, and something hit my car! It hit my friend! And he is not moving! Reporter: Police in Toledo, Ohio say what hit that car Tuesday and ultimately killed 22-year-old marquise Byrd was a sandbag allegedly thrown off this I-75 overpass by four boys just 13 and 14 years old. Detectives believe the falling sandbag was intentionally thrown into traffic, and that other vehicles were also hit by objects. The teens first charged with felonious assault and vandalism. But the prosecutor made this warning if Byrd died from what were initially critical injuries. The state will be bringing forward some sort of homicide charge on all four of the that were involved. Reporter: The incident mirrors another baffling case where five Michigan boys, aged 15 to 17, allegedly threw nearly two dozen rocks at cars from this overpass in October. One of them allegedly killing Kenneth white. All five in court, tried as adults, but have plead not guilty. Because the accused in the Ohio case are just 13 and 14 years old, the case must remain in juvenile court. Though will be back before a judge next week with a trial set for January 4th, Tom. Adrienne Bankert for us tonight.

