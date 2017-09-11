OJ Simpson barred from Las Vegas hotel, according to reports

More
Simpson was reportedly banned from Las Vegas' Cosmopolitan Hotel early Thursday
1:04 | 11/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for OJ Simpson barred from Las Vegas hotel, according to reports

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51050313,"title":"OJ Simpson barred from Las Vegas hotel, according to reports","duration":"1:04","description":"Simpson was reportedly banned from Las Vegas' Cosmopolitan Hotel early Thursday","url":"/WNT/video/oj-simpson-barred-las-vegas-hotel-reports-51050313","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.