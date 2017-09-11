-
Now Playing: Paroled OJ Simpson spotted in bars, meeting women
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson released from prison
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico still in power crisis
-
Now Playing: Shooting on I-95 in Providence, RI
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson kicked out of Las Vegas hotel, according to reports
-
Now Playing: Comedian Louis CK accused of sexual misconduct by several women
-
Now Playing: Man holds woman at gunpoint at Florida drive-up ATM
-
Now Playing: Driverless shuttle crashes hours after debut
-
Now Playing: Tennessee authorities capture escaped inmate
-
Now Playing: Dad turns into puddle of tears after receiving new puppy
-
Now Playing: Martha Raddatz talks Trump's effect on foreign relations, tensions with North Korea
-
Now Playing: National Toy Hall of Fame inducts class of 2017
-
Now Playing: Time lapse captures Northern Lights over Michigan
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals on hot holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Bride includes stepson and his mom in emotional vows
-
Now Playing: Video shows moments before pitcher's plane crash
-
Now Playing: Toddler with dairy allergy dies after allegedly given grilled cheese at pre-K
-
Now Playing: Manhunt in Tennessee for 3 escaped inmates
-
Now Playing: New undercover tests expose TSA screening failures
-
Now Playing: Deep freeze hits the Midwest, targets the Northeast