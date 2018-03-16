OJ Simpson speaks out in 1st extensive interview in a decade

More
The former football star responded to the recent airing of a 2006 interview called "The Lost Confession."
0:33 | 03/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for OJ Simpson speaks out in 1st extensive interview in a decade
OJ Simpson speaking out in his first extensive interview in a decade. The former football star responding to that recent airing about 2006 interview called the lost confession. Emphasizing it was a hypothetical. Zain if he had really confessed to killing ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman quote. You would have heard about it twelve years ago. Simpson now on parole for an armed robbery kidnapping conviction were first to the murder trial and its aftermath as quote that whole LA thing. He also expressed concern he may be battling the brain disease CTE. From his football days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53808834,"title":"OJ Simpson speaks out in 1st extensive interview in a decade","duration":"0:33","description":"The former football star responded to the recent airing of a 2006 interview called \"The Lost Confession.\"","url":"/WNT/video/oj-simpson-speaks-1st-extensive-interview-decade-53808834","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.