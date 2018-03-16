Transcript for OJ Simpson speaks out in 1st extensive interview in a decade

OJ Simpson speaking out in his first extensive interview in a decade. The former football star responding to that recent airing about 2006 interview called the lost confession. Emphasizing it was a hypothetical. Zain if he had really confessed to killing ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman quote. You would have heard about it twelve years ago. Simpson now on parole for an armed robbery kidnapping conviction were first to the murder trial and its aftermath as quote that whole LA thing. He also expressed concern he may be battling the brain disease CTE. From his football days.

