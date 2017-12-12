Transcript for Online holiday sales expected to top $100 billion in US for the 1st time

??? Next tonight here, amid the headlines that Americans bought more online this year, ups saying they caught up after that warning last week they were behind. Tips tonight to get your gifts there on time. And a key day, fast approaching. Here's Rebecca Jarvis. Reporter: For the first time ever, online holiday sales expected to top $100 billion. Record online sales. What does that mean? Record numbers of packages and unfortunately, I'd expect record numbers of delays. Reporter: And tonight, so Reporter: After a blockbuster cyber Monday triggered one to two-day delays on some U.P.S. Items, the company put drivers on extra overtime to get back on schedule. Walmart, back on track, too, after a flood of orders Thanksgiving weekend meant some . Deliveries took extra time. But with less than two weeks until Christmas, time to order is running out. If in doubt, all that stress you might feel, pay a little extra for express shipping. Reporter: Or try the click and collect option. We can just order on target.com and pick it up in the store. Easy. Reporter: That is buy online and pick up in person. And David, remember the date December 19th. That is the deadline you must order by for many retailers to guarantee standard delivery by Christmas. It's the earliest we've seen in recent years.

