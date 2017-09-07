Transcript for Online shoppers get ready for a 30-hour extravaganza, 'Christmas in July'

Consumers gearing up to cash in on Amazon prime day and the competitors offering deals as well. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: If cyber Monday were the super bowl, Amazon prime day is becoming the playoffs. People want to hold on to their money. If you see a deal, you got to snatch it up. Reporter: It starts at 9:00 P.M. Monday night and runs through 3:00 A.M. Wednesday. You have to be an Amazon prime customer to get the deals. What are the best deals going to be? If you're in the market for a good deal, you probably want to look at electronics. Amazon prime has been stocking up on televisions. Reporter: Amazon rolls out thousands of one day only limited time deals. Everything from speakers and printers to sparkling water and gummy bears at a discount. The good news for shoppers, this big sale is also pushing other retailers like Walmart, target, and Kohl's to up the ante. Expect to see them start rolling out things similar to Amazon prime prior to black Friday. Reporter: Not every discount posted is going to be a steal, but you can use a cost comparison app to check how good a deal you're really getting. Tom? Eva, thank you. Coming up next right here, summertime and the living is

