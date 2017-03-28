Transcript for Outraged mother shows TSA pat-down of son

Furious over the security pat-down of her 13-year-old son who has a condition. The mother sharing the video she captured and her anger saying the TSA officer went too far. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: We were treated like dogs. Reporter: Aaron hadn't removed a laptop. She said she told the officer Aaron has the condition sensory processry disorder. I always been like very sensitive to people touching me. I started having hives a little bit. Reporter: His mother posted the entire pat-down. Earlier this month, TSA announced rather than five different versions. Only one pat-down protocol is now allowed. And in this case, the TSA said all approved procedures were followed. People have to remember that the TSA screeners can't afford to make any mistakes. Reporter: The mother said the TSA owes the family an apology. David. David Kerley with us tonight. Thank you, David.

