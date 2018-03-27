Transcript for Packages with 'potential destructive devices' could still be in the mail: FBI

We begin with late developments coming in tonight, just before we came on the air about the suspicious packages with potentially destructive terribles addressed to the white house, the military, the CIA. The number now rising. More than a dozen packages. There was an arrest today. Authorities on where they say they found their man. And the new concern at this hour, could there be more packages on the way? ABC's David Kerley, leading us off. - Reporter: Agents swarmed the house of a 43-year-old man, arrested outside Seattle. And tonight, the FBI is warning packages with potential destructive devices could still be in the wall. According to the justice department, more than a dozen packages mail, addressed to the white house, the FBI and various government installations. Packages arriving at four military bases in the Washington, D.C. Area and the CIA. At the army's fort McNair, a package forced the evacuation of a building. Specialized teams found it contained black powder which can be used in explosives. Also, a gps device and a fuse. A source telling ABC news, one package contained a long rambling letter, which said, "President trump business man, we want $250 million you all dead" and referred to "Synaptic frequency." Long rambling letter, another indication that there may be a mental health component? Of course. This is all about getting attention. This is about raising their sort of power level, basically as look at me. Reporter: Thanh cong Phan was known to the FBI, because he had sent letters to the white house. And David, authorities say the previous writings to the white house helped lead them to the suspect? Reporter: That's right, David. They recognized some of the fraelzs from the earlier leaders to the rambling letter found in the packages. Led them to the suspect and the arrest. And they saw him on surveillance video at a postoffice, as well.

