Panic breaks out at Orlando airport terminal

More
A lithium battery exploded inside a backpack near a security checkpoint.
1:12 | 11/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panic breaks out at Orlando airport terminal
Back here at home tonight, the panic at the airport terminal in Orlando. A lithium battery exploding inside a bag, before the passenger even boarded the plane. Here's ABC's David Kerley tonight. Reporter: It was panic. Passengers fleeing an airport security line. A knapsack smoking. Some saying bomb. In rushes a TSA officer, who thinks it might be an ied. If there was an ied, I was already gone, so, I might as well just try to save as many as I can. I'm not a hero. Reporter: Turns out, it was a lithium ion battery in a laptop. Lithium batteries are numerous. The FAA showing how cargo containers can explode. In the three years since that test, there have been nearly 70 incidents on aircraft. Tonight, the FAA recommend track the international aviation authority ban lithium batteries from the cargo hold. Why? Access to those burning batteries to put out the flames. In the cabin, crews can take action. As we saw in Orlando, batteries can ignite without warning. If the FAA gets its way, you will not be able to put these electronic devices in your checked bag. But you will be able to carry them with their batteries into the cabin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51125254,"title":"Panic breaks out at Orlando airport terminal","duration":"1:12","description":"A lithium battery exploded inside a backpack near a security checkpoint.","url":"/WNT/video/panic-breaks-orlando-airport-terminal-51125254","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.