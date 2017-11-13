Transcript for Panic breaks out at Orlando airport terminal

Back here at home tonight, the panic at the airport terminal in Orlando. A lithium battery exploding inside a bag, before the passenger even boarded the plane. Here's ABC's David Kerley tonight. Reporter: It was panic. Passengers fleeing an airport security line. A knapsack smoking. Some saying bomb. In rushes a TSA officer, who thinks it might be an ied. If there was an ied, I was already gone, so, I might as well just try to save as many as I can. I'm not a hero. Reporter: Turns out, it was a lithium ion battery in a laptop. Lithium batteries are numerous. The FAA showing how cargo containers can explode. In the three years since that test, there have been nearly 70 incidents on aircraft. Tonight, the FAA recommend track the international aviation authority ban lithium batteries from the cargo hold. Why? Access to those burning batteries to put out the flames. In the cabin, crews can take action. As we saw in Orlando, batteries can ignite without warning. If the FAA gets its way, you will not be able to put these electronic devices in your checked bag. But you will be able to carry them with their batteries into the cabin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.