Transcript for Parents in Florida accused of soliciting donations after pretending their teen has brain cancer

Back now with the growing outrage of what appears to be a phony medical case. Parents accused of pretending their teenager has brain cancer to get donations. Even telling that child he only has months to live. Here's Marci Gonzalez with the details. Reporter: Tonight, these parents facing felony charges, accused of convincing their 13-year-old that he had cancer, all to bilk their community out of cash. Police saying the boy spent the last eight months believing he was about to die of cancer. His mother, ginny long, posting on Facebook in December that they were told, it would be a miracle if he was still with them by Christmas. A gofundme page raised nearly $1,000, and the parents sold these t-shirts at his middle school all for his supposed treatment. Only investigators say medical records prove he never had cancer, a type of alleged scam that's duped others. In 2015, this former beauty queen was arrested, accused of falsely claiming she had leukemia and raising nearly $14,000. I would never think that somebody would exploit a disease to gain money. Reporter: Gofundme says campaigns with misuse make up less than one-tenth of 1% of all campaigns. The site has a guaranteed refund policy, so everyone who donated to help the boy in Florida will get their money back. Experts say, do your homework when donating on crowd-funding websites. Make sure the site has consumer protections against fraud, reach out to the organizer or website directly, and always use a credit card. Those parents are charged with fraud and child abuse. Police say their son and another child are now in foster care as the investigation moves forward.

