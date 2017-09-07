Transcript for Parents of infant on life support petition for experimental treatment

Now to the international tug of war over baby Charlie. An infant on life support in London, whose parents are asking him to be moved for treatment, possibly to a hospital here in New York. Today, they delivered a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures to the hospital. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: Tonight, this little boy in the middle of an international legal batt. His parents vowing to keep their son Charlie alive and on life support. If he's still fighting, we're still fighting. Reporter: Handing over a petition with more than 350,000 signatures to their son's London hospital, urging doctors to allow Charlie to receive experimental treatment in the United States. We feel that it should be our right as parents to decide to give him a chance at life. Reporter: The 11-month-old can't move or breathe on his own because of a rare genetic disease. British doctors and four courts agreed treatment would prolong Charlie's suffering, but late Friday, an unexpected twist. Charlie's doctors asked for a new hearing after hospitals in Rome and New York offered new, experimental treatment options. There is nothing to lose. He deserves a chance. Reporter: That chance drawing support from pope Francis, and president trump. And tonight, two Republican congressmen, Brad Wenstrup and Trent franks, said they'll introduce a bill to make Charlie a permanent resident in the U.S. So he can get treatments that could save his life. Back here in London, baby Charlie remains in this hospital tonight. And tomorrow, a judge will reconsider whether he can undergo that experimental treatment.

