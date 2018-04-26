Transcript for Parents reunite with 911 dispatcher who helped deliver baby over the phone

Finally tonight here, America strong. The dad and the dispatcher and the mom in the background doing all the work. Tim and arlee Benedict from Pennsylvania. It was 1:00 A.M., they were home. Their three kids asleep upstairs. When arlee suddenly went into labor. Tim called 911. 911. Where is your emergency? Hi. My wife's in labor. Reporter: Suddenly, time ran out. Tell her if she feels like she's gonna push, I'm gonna tell her to get ready and I'm gonna have you deliver the baby. Okay. Reporter: And about two nerve racking minutes later baby felicity was born. The baby's out! The baby's out! The baby is out? They baby is out? Okay. Okay. She's crying. The baby is crying? Okay, good. You just delivered your baby. Congratulations. Please send help! Calm down, I'm going to walk you through it. Okay. Take a deep breath. You just delivered your baby. You're in the clear. Just relax. Okay? Oh, my god. This is gonna be a story to tell your friends. This was so fast! Why did it go so fast? How's mom doing? She's okay. She's okay. Now I need you to keep breathing, okay? I'm -- I'm okay. Reporter: Paramedics arrived and dad and mom went to the hospital. Hi, David, meet felicity. Reporter: The benedicts checking in with us tonight. And we just wanted to let you know it was absolutely terrifying to have to call 911 but Kate the dispatcher on the other end of the phone was exactly what we needed. It helped me to be able to take care of my girls and deliver my baby. I love the dispatcher. You just delivered your baby. Thanks for watching. We will see you tomorrow. ????????????

