Transcript for Passengers break out into a brawl on a Carnival Cruise ship

Back now with a cruise ship horror story. Tonight, the onboard brawls, and the one family said to be at the center of it all. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: An idyllic cruise descending into chaos with a series of brutal brawls onboard. It happened on the carnival legend this weekend as stunned vacationers, even some kids, watched in horror. I was quite scared at the time, feeling quite threatened. Right there, and then in the pool they just started choking him on the floor, and there's videos of it. Reporter: A fight explodes, and guards can be seen kicking passengers. Even appearing to try to stop a bystander from recording the melee. If you had your phone out, like, they just hit it right out of your hand. Reporter: Eventually, all 26 members of one family that witnesses say started all of the problems were escorted off the ship by authorities onto another boat. But too late for many onboard the ten-day cruise. It took until the last day to ruin everyone's trip and ruin my honeymoon. Reporter: In a statement, carnival says they have a zero tolerance approach to excessive behavior that affects other guests, and after a full investigation they will be taking appropriate corrective action. Security experts says that this level of violence is rare. But understandable. It's like a miniature city. Add alcohol with different personalities and this could cause very unique situations like we just saw happen. Reporter: Tom, carnival cruise lines has issued an apology and is offering a 25% discount on future travel. Some passengers saying this is not enough to compensate them for their ruined vacations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.