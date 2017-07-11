Transcript for Pennsylvania state trooper shot during traffic stop

To the index. The shootout on a highway in Pennsylvania. Police say a state trooper was shot three times by a striver during a traffic stop on route 33 in plainfield township. A second trooper returning fire, wounding the gunman. The suspect driving himself to the hospital. He was arrested there. The trooper is in critical but stable condition tonight. The teacher under investigation in Georgia. Paul Hagan, a physics teacher, accused of threatening one of his African-American students for latching in class. Don't smile at me, man, okay? That's how people like you get shot. I bet that by the time you're 21, somebody someone's going to put a bullet in your head. That teacher placed on administrative leave tonight. And Twitter is giving everyone more room this evening. The company officially doubling the number of characters that you can tweet, to 280 now. Tweet me.

