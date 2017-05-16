Transcript for At least 4 people are killed after fiery crash on major interstate

A fiery crash on I-95, several big Riggs and several cars involve period. The highway shut down in both directions. Part of it is still closed as we're on the air. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The fire caused by this accident was so great you could see it from the skies for miles. It close interstate 95 in both directions near the north Carolina and South Carolina border. Police working the scene tonight say the southbound lane where the accident happened won't reopen until at least midnight. At least four people were killed after a crash involving three tractor-trarlts and three smaller vehicles. One of the fuel tanks caught fire. The leaking fuel spread the fire to the other vehicles. The flames moved over the highway into nearby woods. One of the trucks was carrying hazardo hazardous chemicals but authorities say there's no concern. Tornado watches in eight states at this hour.

