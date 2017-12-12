Transcript for 2 people killed after being stuck inside a burning school bus

to the tragedy on the way to school in Iowa. A school bus catching fire, taking the lives of the driver and a student. And how did this happen? Tonight, the NTSB is now investigating. And here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: In rural western Iowa -- Bus on fire with people inside. Reporter: -- A mother sending her child to school. The owner of the house that called in stated that it was her child and the bus driver that was on the bus. Reporter: That teenager and the male driver unable to get off the burning bus. Authorities trying to piece together how the two could not escape. It was backing out of a driveway and ended up in the opposite side ditch. Reporter: School bus fires are not rare. We've seen dozens captured on video. Engine fires. Some starting in the wheel well. There is on average one a day. Get out, get out, get out. Reporter: But deaths are rare. Usually those onboard able to escape. Fatalities averaging just more than one a year. A statistic that changed dramatically east of Omaha today. The question tonight, why couldn't they get out of the burning bus? Authorities have identify the driver as a 74-year-old man who perished with that 16-year-old girl. David? David Kerley with us tonight.

