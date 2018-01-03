At least one person was killed in a highway crash outside of Chicago, Illinois

A series of gas leaks have been blamed for a deadly house blast and several fires.
0:31 | 03/01/18

To the index and a fiery collision outside Chicago at least one person killed in a major crash on the Eisenhower expressway. Three semi trucks and several cars were involved. To the explosion in a Dallas neighborhood gas leaks are to blame for that blast and several fires now Atmos Energy today shutting down the natural gas system. For nearly 3000 customers there. And to recall tonight instant pop recalling one of its models because of to a possible risk of melting or fire the gem 65 in one multi cooker. We have more on our web site.

