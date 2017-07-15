Transcript for Pilot ejects himself from burning plane

Time now for the index. The dramatic moment a pilot bails out of his burning plane, it was all caught on camera. The mid fighter jet speeding down the runway in Belarus. When flames started shooting out the tail. The pilot ejecting as the plane burst into flames. He was not injured. This video just released. Now to Houston and a rescue that nearly turned deadly. All captured on body cam. Take a look. Police arriving on the scene of an SUV that slammed into a stopped freight train. Officers working to free the two people inside. When the train suddenly starts moving. Tell it to stop. Stop that train! The conductor stopping after dragging the car about 100 yards. The driver suffering serious injuries and his passenger broke her arm. A major recall before you head to your backyard barbecue, more than 7 million pounds of sabrett hot dogs being recalled. Get this -- they may contain bone fragments. The packages were distributed nationwide and have the number 8854. Inside the usda inspection mark.

