Pilot killed in Thunderbird training crash identified

More
The veteran pilot was in his first season with the elite flying team.
0:16 | 04/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot killed in Thunderbird training crash identified
The thunderbirds pilot killed in a training crash has been identified. Air force major Stephen del bagged a was killed when his F sixteen fighter jet crashed over training range in Nevada. The veteran pilot was his first season with the elite flying team the cause of the crash still remains under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54270407,"title":"Pilot killed in Thunderbird training crash identified","duration":"0:16","description":"The veteran pilot was in his first season with the elite flying team.","url":"/WNT/video/pilot-killed-thunderbird-training-crash-identified-54270407","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.