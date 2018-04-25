Pit bull attacks commuter on NYC subway

More
Video shows the dog with its jaws grabbing onto a woman's foot.
0:15 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pit bull attacks commuter on NYC subway
To that people attack on New York City Subway to dog biting down on a woman's foot witnesses say the owner. Ceded the dog next to her fixated dog that reacted when she pushed him away. She was not badly hurt in front siblings are investing in tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54734699,"title":"Pit bull attacks commuter on NYC subway","duration":"0:15","description":"Video shows the dog with its jaws grabbing onto a woman's foot.","url":"/WNT/video/pit-bull-attacks-commuter-nyc-subway-54734699","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.