Transcript for Plane crashes near Teterboro airport in New Jersey, setting multiple buildings on fire

Tonight, the harrowing scene, a plane plummeting out of the sky crashing and erupting into a ball of flames. Request for a mutual aid ambulance in carlstadt scene of a plane crash into a building. Reporter: At 3:30 P.M., the learjet, less than one mile from the runway at New Jersey's teterboro airport, when eyewitnesses say the plane lost control, flipping over, and slamming into three buildings. It skidded into the building adjacent to it. Blowing up cars and anything in its path. Reporter: The plane taking off from Philadelphia, two pilots on board died. Flying debris destroying everything in its path. I just heard a loud boom and a flame go across the whole front of our building, across the street. Reporter: Teterboro airport shut down, planes grounded, while the flames still burned. It hit three buildings, there are just pieces of the plane, like, all throughout the yard. Melted cars that were parked here. I -- it's really almost impossible to describe. Reporter: Rescue teams racing to the scene, a warehouse complex, incredibly no one on the ground injured. Linz Jie with us. Investigators are looking into the cause, Linzie. You were telling us, one factors they're exploriexploring, high winds gust and that's right, David. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Not yet known if they played a role into the crash. The FAA and NTSB are on their way here.

