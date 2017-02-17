Transcript for Plot to plant bombs in Target stores foiled

Police say it's lucky no one el was hurt. Thank you. And from Florida, a felon on probation, back behind bars. Accused of planning to put bombs in target stores. His reason, to force target stock price down, and then buy it cheap. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, a Florida man faces federal charges, accused of plotting a sinister spree to blow up ten target stores along the east coast. Investigators say mark Barnett hid the bombs in packaged food. They found explosive materials at his Ocala, Florida, home, alarming neighbors. It's terrifying to hear that. Reporter: According to the arresting documents, the 48-year-old offered someone $10,000 put the bombs on the shelves inside target stores. The plan, put one in each state from New York down to Florida. But that person went straight to police, sending Barnett straight to jail. Using those destructive devices in that manner could have been potentially catastrophic. Reporter: His motive, a bizarre money scheme. Authorities say Barnett wanted to drive target's stock down with the bombings so he could buy it on the cheap, setting him up for a profit when the stock recovered. He asked for help because he was wearing an ankle monitor, he was already on probation for multiple felonies. Let's go back to rob Marciano.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.