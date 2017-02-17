Plot to plant bombs in Target stores foiled

More
A convicted felon planned to drive stock prices down and then invest in order to make a large profit.
1:24 | 02/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plot to plant bombs in Target stores foiled
Police say it's lucky no one el was hurt. Thank you. And from Florida, a felon on probation, back behind bars. Accused of planning to put bombs in target stores. His reason, to force target stock price down, and then buy it cheap. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, a Florida man faces federal charges, accused of plotting a sinister spree to blow up ten target stores along the east coast. Investigators say mark Barnett hid the bombs in packaged food. They found explosive materials at his Ocala, Florida, home, alarming neighbors. It's terrifying to hear that. Reporter: According to the arresting documents, the 48-year-old offered someone $10,000 put the bombs on the shelves inside target stores. The plan, put one in each state from New York down to Florida. But that person went straight to police, sending Barnett straight to jail. Using those destructive devices in that manner could have been potentially catastrophic. Reporter: His motive, a bizarre money scheme. Authorities say Barnett wanted to drive target's stock down with the bombings so he could buy it on the cheap, setting him up for a profit when the stock recovered. He asked for help because he was wearing an ankle monitor, he was already on probation for multiple felonies. Let's go back to rob Marciano.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45575796,"title":"Plot to plant bombs in Target stores foiled","duration":"1:24","description":"A convicted felon planned to drive stock prices down and then invest in order to make a large profit.","url":"/WNT/video/plot-plant-bombs-target-stores-foiled-45575796","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.