Transcript for Police beating man during traffic stop caught on video

Next to the case sparking outrage. Two Georgia police officers fired after video surfaced on social media showing them punching and kicking a man in the head who was handcuffed on the ground. Tonight, one attorney claiming that video may be misleading. Reporter: Tonight, hits and kicked in the face by police, the man assaulted on video now calling for those officers to be charged as criminals. Punched, tased, kicked in the head, and incarcerated for no reason. I am a law-abiding citizen whose rights were repeatedly violated. Reporter: Demetrius Hollins was pulled over outside of Atlanta. The situation escalating quickly. Watch as one witness captures video of sergeant Michael bongiavonni hitting Hollins, already on the ground and handcuffed, another person records officer Robert McDonald stomp on the 21-year-old's face. Make no mistake. What they did was a crime. Reporter: Bongiavonni's lawyer sayings this video is misleading. Rather than a punch it shows a shoulder strike and is in line with police protocol to get holens to comply with a search for weapons. Both officers were fired within 24 hours. The district attorney now deciding if they will face charges. There's literally no excuse for behavior like this. Reporter: Bongiavonni's attorney telling us he believes the sergeant acted in line with his training and that he stands by his 19 years of service. We were not able to reach officer McDonald for comment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.