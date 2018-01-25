Transcript for FBI investigate raid of a kidnapped father's death

The developing story in Houston at this hour. The father taken captive during a home invasion, then shot and killed as FBI agents were raiding the home. ABC's Marcus Moore, from Texas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI investigating what went wrong in the raid that left a kidnapped father dead. It sounded like an explosion and that was about 3:00, 4:00 this morning. Reporter: Agents storming a house after tracking the suspects down. Requesting ems at the location. Reporter: The FBI admitting at least one of their agents fired a weapon in the ensuing chaos, but it's unclear if those shots killedothe victim. A shooting incident review team will also look into the matter, as is protocol for any agent-involved shooting. Reporter: The case started with a home invasion on Wednesday in the suburb of Conroe, where a 12-year-old boy and his father were each bound with duct tape in a home. They left the child bound and took the father with them, telling the child not to call the police. Reporter: The child freeing himself, alerting the police. Conroe police and the FBI working in tandem to locate the kidnapped father before the fatal shooting. The system failed. Whether it was accidental or not, I mean, the man's not going home to his family. Reporter: David, tonight, the three kidnapping suspects are in custody and the agent who officials say may have killed the victim is on administrative leave as the min vest game unfolds. David? Marcus Moore tonight, thank you.

