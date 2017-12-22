Transcript for Police hunt for a possible serial shooter near Fresno, California

Up next, the hunt for serial killer near Fresno, California. The victims targeted at random. One person injured. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Jim Avila. Reporter: Tonight, California authorities are blanketing Fresno county looking for the most frightening of shooters. A gunman randomly shooting at passing cars. Shots ringing out from nowhere. Someone just shot my boss. Reporter: Of the ten shootings, so far only one victim hit. A woman with a shrapnel injury to the chest. The man in this 911 call, reporting the injuries. My boss here got shot through her window in the car. Can you send an ambulance? Okay. Did she get hit? Yes, she's bleeding. Reporter: All the victims reporting sudden loud bangs as the bullets hit their cars. The only description is of the vehicle passing by quickly. A large, dark, pickup truck with oversize wheels. No glimpse of the driver. If this keeps going, it's going to be a matter of time before we have a murder investigation. Reporter: Tonight, police are flooding the area and offering a a $7,000 reward.

