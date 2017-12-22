Police hunt for a possible serial shooter near Fresno, California

More
At least 10 vehicles have been randomly hit by gunfire along rural highways.
1:13 | 12/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police hunt for a possible serial shooter near Fresno, California
Up next, the hunt for serial killer near Fresno, California. The victims targeted at random. One person injured. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Jim Avila. Reporter: Tonight, California authorities are blanketing Fresno county looking for the most frightening of shooters. A gunman randomly shooting at passing cars. Shots ringing out from nowhere. Someone just shot my boss. Reporter: Of the ten shootings, so far only one victim hit. A woman with a shrapnel injury to the chest. The man in this 911 call, reporting the injuries. My boss here got shot through her window in the car. Can you send an ambulance? Okay. Did she get hit? Yes, she's bleeding. Reporter: All the victims reporting sudden loud bangs as the bullets hit their cars. The only description is of the vehicle passing by quickly. A large, dark, pickup truck with oversize wheels. No glimpse of the driver. If this keeps going, it's going to be a matter of time before we have a murder investigation. Reporter: Tonight, police are flooding the area and offering a a $7,000 reward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51961366,"title":"Police hunt for a possible serial shooter near Fresno, California","duration":"1:13","description":"At least 10 vehicles have been randomly hit by gunfire along rural highways.","url":"/WNT/video/police-hunt-serial-shooter-fresno-california-51961366","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.