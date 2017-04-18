Transcript for Police make an arrest in the killing of a Google executive who jogged near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer

To the index of other news tonight and a scare for a motorcyclist in Atlanta. Part of interstate 20 shut down today after the highway suddenly buckled. That rider was sent flying. Authorities say he was badly injured hitting the huge bump in the road. He's reportedly in critical condition tonight. Drivers in the Atlanta area were already forced to take detours after the fire last month there. To the murder of female jogger killed in princeton, Massachusetts, the suspect has now been arrested due in court tomorrow. Prosecutors said anglo Ortiz killed her nearly eight months ago. He was working in the around DNA evidence led to his arrest. Prince Harry is revealing his personal battle, revealing in fact that he went therapy three years ago. Struggling after the death of his mother princess Diana. Prince Harry said he was close to a complete emotional breakdown. I can safely say losing my mum at the age of 12 and shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite serious effect. Prince Harry said his brother prince William urged him to get counseling. When we come back here tonight -- America strong.

