Transcript for Police officer countersues driver he hit racing to emergency call

New developments tonight after a deadly police collision in Albuquerque B officer responding to a call crashing into a mother's car at eighty miles an hour. Killing her six year old son that officer. Now suing the mother. Here's ABC's clintons and L. This is the moment a police cruiser traveling to an emergency call at nearly eighty miles an hour slams into Antoinette swing his car seriously injuring her her nine year old daughter and killing her six year old son jolt. He was in love and loved everything he saw the good in everyone. My sweep up buzz will live I'm. Swing that scene here turning left on a green light just before last April's collision is suing the city of Albuquerque and police officer Jonathan McDonnell. But now McDonnell is blaming Selena his countersuit says Sheikh failed to yield to right of way traffic and further failed to give way to an emergency vehicle. Sweetness lawyers dispute that and point to McDonald's on duty driving record disciplined for five previous crashes and one on authorized pursuit. Swing as attorney told me today officer McDonald's lawsuit is quote a disappointing and frankly shocking display of insensitivity. To the victims of the crash we reached out to McDonald's legal team we've not heard back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.