Transcript for Police officer dead, another wounded in LA County

Thanks as always. From L.A. County tonight, a police officer is dead. His partner wounded after they rushed to help the victim of a traffic accident. Authorities say that victim then opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon. ABC's Matt Gutman from California tonight. Reporter: Today, a gunfight in Los Angeles. Two police officers responding to a traffic accident when they notice the man they begin to question -- Has tattoos all over his face, and over his neck, and gang attire. Reporter: They had no idea the car was stolen or he had been paroled two weeks earlier. They are looking for weapons and he pulled the gun, and that's when the gun fight started. Reporter: The suspect firing multiple shots. At least one of the officers returning fire, wounding him. You see that suspect being loaded, handcuffed the into an ambulance as both the officers hit were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of them later pronounced dead. Tonight, a procession is winding through Los Angeles, and officers embracing. The crepe scene is behind me, and the officer was wearing a bullet proof vest, but it was not enough to save his life. He was a 30-year veteran and close to retirement. Matt, thanks. Right here in New York City this evening, we have learned

