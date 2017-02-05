{"id":47168800,"title":"Former police officer who fatally shot Walter Scott pleads guilty","duration":"1:32","description":"Officer Michael Slager pled guilty to killing Scott after chasing and firing eight times at his back; Slager could face a possible life sentence.","url":"/WNT/video/police-officer-fatally-shot-walter-scott-pleads-guilty-47168800","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}