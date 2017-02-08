Transcript for Another police officer passes out at the wheel due to carbon monoxide exposure

growing concern and what could be a new case of carbon Mo new York side in a police cruiser. A police officers passing out behind the wheel. His cruiser, a Ford explorer. The same type linked to other cases involving police vehicles, and here tonight, ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, another case of a police officer passing out at the wheel, and having an accident, allegedly after unsafe exposure to carbon monoxide. This crash happened in Newport beach, California. The new case in Auburn, Massachusetts. He said that he had just been involved in an accident and he had passed out, he had hit another vehicle. Reporter: The Auburn officer lost control, struck a car at a stop sign and wound up in a church parking lot across the street. He's been hospitalized. So have two other officers who also tested positive for carbon monoxide exposure. It's the latest in a series of troubling incidents involving late model Ford police SUVs. The Austin Texas police department took nearly 400 vehicles off the streets after officers there reported getting sick from fumes. Tonight Ford says it is sending engineers to Auburn "To inspect their vehicles and modifications made to them." Ford says that the modifications made to police vehicles, may be the cause of the problem because they have to drill holes in order to install some of the equipment that police officers need. In any case, Ford says it will fix all of the vehicles that are experiencing problems, David. David Wright. Thank you.

