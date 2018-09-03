Transcript for Police officer takes on phone scammer: 'Can I send a check?'

warning about irs phone scams and the scammer who tried to scam someone else, but he unknowingly had called the police. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight amid the scams, the scammers calling a Midland, Texas police officer. Is this the irs? Yes. It is irs office. There is illegal allegation and a lawsuit has been filed against you by the irs department. The total amount outstanding on your account is -- So are the police looking for me right now? I should be worried about that? Yes. Reporter: Officer Daniel Steve knows it's a scam. How can I pay this money so the cops don't come and arrest me? How do I pay you guys? You can go to the apple store. Can I send a check? No. No. We do not do that. Because the check will not reach our department in 45 minutes. Okay. So if I don't do this in 45 minutes, what happens? Then the sheriff officer will come and arrest you. Reporter: That gets an eye roll from officer Steve and from the scammer, a warning. I'm pretty sure the sheriff officer is tracing your number, and they will be coming very soon. He is tracing my number? Yes. Okay. I'm waiting for him. Reporter: The numbers could not be traced, but protect yourself. The irs is never going to ask you to pay your taxes with a gift card. David. And don't call the police. Clayton Sandell, our thanks to you.

