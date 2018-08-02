Transcript for Police have recovered the remains of at least 6 people allegedly killed by a landscaper

To the index of other news tonight. The serial killer case in Toronto. Police recovering the remans of at least six people, allegedly killed by Bruce Macarthur and hidden in planters. He was arrested last month in the case. A new NFL record tonight. Tom Brady's former backup, quarter backjimmy garoppolo, is now on average the highest player in league history. Agreeing to a five-year deal worth $137.5 million. And a philly-style welcome home tonight. All day long, celebrations of the eagles victory in the streets of Philadelphia. You can see there, millions along the parade route to see that team and the coveted trophy. The rally ending on those famous rocky steps, underdogs no longer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.