Transcript for Police release footage of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

Next here this evening, inside Tiger Woods' DUI arrest. Tonight a closer look at that dashcam video. On it you can hear the officers and their questions and you can hear how Tiger Woods answers them. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. You know the reason I'm out with you now? No. 'Cause you're stopped in the road. In the middle of the road. Reporter: That video capturing the moment police say they had to wake Tiger Woods up in his Mercedes, stopped in the middle of that Florida highway with two flat tires. Woods bewildered, thinking he's in California. You're headed down to Orange county? Yeah. Okay. Do you know where you're at right now? Ah --I do not know. Have you been drinking tonight? No. No. Are you sure about that? Yeah. Reporter: Woods did pass two breathalyzer tests for alcohol, but told police he takes multiple prescriptions, including vicodin. Woods had back surgery in April. You're gonna recite the entire English alphabet in a slow, nonrhythmic manner, meaning you're not going to sing it, okay? Do you understand the instructions? I do. Okay, what were the instructions? Not to sing the national anthem backwards. Reporter: Tiger Woods struggled for an half-hour. He's due in court next month and could face jail time if ultimately convicted gio, thank

