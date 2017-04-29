Transcript for Police release new photos of escaped prisoner

The manhunt of an escaped prisoner. This image of suspect David Watson serving a 100 year sentence in Delaware when he slipped away from police. The information that may help in his capture. Reporter: Tonight police working around the clock. Heavily-armed officers scouring the massive search zone in Maryland by air and on foot. He's in the wooded area here. Is air 1 available? Reporter: Police now releasing these new photos of escaped prisoner David Watson, with a tattoo of the word "Evil" on the back of his neck and the numbers 1-8-7 on his left arm. And another mug shot showing him wearing eyeglasses. There's cause for concern. I mean, you'd be naive not to be concerned at all. Reporter: Watson is currently serving a 106-year sentence for firing into a police officer's home. The judge saying Watson displayed "No remorse." He was awaiting trial on another attempted police killing. Howard unit responding for the escapee. They are chasing him around the parking lot. Reporter: On Friday, he was being transported by two guards for a psychiatric evaluation when he managed to get out of his handcuffs. He was wearing a white unmarked prison uniform. It was in the parking lot of this maximum security hospital Watson overpowered one of those guards, escaping into this heavily wooded area less than two miles from the nearest residential neighborhood. K-9 units briefly catching his trail only to lose it, but police say they no longer believe he is in the immediate area. There have been no sightings. Police did recover some articles of cloelting but nothing else and reminding the public they consider Watson

