Transcript for Police search for bikers who violently attacked a California motorist

manhunt after a violent confrontation on a California highway. A driver surrounded, and then authorities say, the attack. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, California police searching for the bikers behind this rush hour attack. Police say biker gang showboating on Wednesday turned to verbal abuse. There are about 20 motorcycles involved, yelling at motorists. Reporter: And then to violent assualt. A passing motorist attempted to pass this group. And apparently they didn't like it. They blocked him in. Reporter: When the driver of this white Toyota gets out of his car, the men ditch their bikes to pummel him. When he tries to get up, another biker beats him down. Apparently the victim that was being assaulted by those motorcycle riders now has a broken leg. Reporter: Tonight he's hospitalized and listed in fair condition. This type of biker road rage gripped New York City in 2013. Alexien lien was dragged out of his SUV and beaten by a gang of motorcyclists in front of his wife and child in upper Manhattan. 11 bikers were convicted in connection with that attack. David, police say they're still investigating what started the altercation. They say they typically don't pursue the biker gangs, because the high-speed chases can often endanger the public and police. Thank you. When we come back, allegations of widespread pa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.