Transcript for Police searching for wrong way driver in Texas

Next to the crackdown in Houston tonight, police continuing to go after wrong-way drivers, this evening they're looking for a woman, cameras showing her speeding into oncoming traffic. Officers tried to chase her down and here's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Near disaster on a Houston freeway this morning. She's going 59 southbound in the northbound lane. Reporter: Police desperately trying to get that driver's attention as she swerves out of the way of this car. There's no real way for us to stop it right now. Reporter: Police losing her after 10 heart-stopping miles. Wrong-way collisions are the most deadly crash, killing 360 people on average each year. Just weeks ago in Houston, this couple was killed by a wrong-way driver after a birthday celebration. It's just gonna be hard to be happy now with such a large part of our life missing. Reporter: To stop wrong-way drivers Houston has installed sensor-activated, flashing signs like these, cameras snapping a photo of the license plate then immediately sending it to police. David, they're still looking for that driver tonight. Asking for anyone with information to come forward, thankful this time nobody got

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.