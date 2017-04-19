Transcript for Police are treating the shooting rampage in Fresno, California as a hate crime

Next tonight, new developments in a shooting ram page in California. Police this evening now treating it as a hate crime. Four different shooting sites and tonight we're learning how the suspect allegedly chose his targets. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: The shooting ram page took less than four minutes. We just got another call in with six shots fired. Reporter: Shaking the city of Fresno to its core Zackary randalls died behind the shattered windows of this utility company truck, it was his first day in the field. 37-year-old mark Gassett just picked up food at a catholic charities office. He was a good-hearted person. Very caring, very loving. Reporter: 58-year-old David martin Jackson, killed just feet away from Gassett. Police say 39-year-old, Kori Ali Muhammad, was specifically targeting white people. Death and destruction. Reporter: In his social media accounts railed against "White devils" online and talked about "Destroying the white man's world." He was going to kill as many white meals as possible. That's what he said out to do that day. Police telling us tonight that Muhammad came upon a hispanic family that was trying to flee. Muhammad pointed the gun at them but spared their lives. News on former president George H.W. Bush tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.