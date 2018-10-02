Transcript for Police warning about new heating bill scam

With such a rough winter hitting so many, heating bills could be through the roof. But be careful. Tonight, there's a new scam out there and it could cost you hundreds. ABC's Stephanie Ramos with how to protect yourself and your money. Reporter: Tonight, with cold temperatures impacting millions, phone scammers are using a new tactic to take your money. Barbara Lehman once thought she'd never get duped into paying a scammer. Why would anybody fall for this stuff? Oh, my goodness. Now I know. Reporter: But she did, when a caller told her he was from the American electric power company and asked her to pay 350 bucks as part of a new policy on deposits. At first she was suspicious. I said I'm going to call the company and check on this. Reporter: So the scammers gave her a direct number to call, easing her fears and when she thought she was speaking with another employee from the electric company, she gave up her credit card number. He said well, I'll tell you what, if you don't pay this, we're shutting off your electricity. Reporter: According to the better business bureau, if you feel pressured for immediate payment or personal information, hang up the phone and call the customer service number on your utility bill. Authorities also want to remind people to never give out personal information, like bank account and credit card numbers if you get that call. Tom. Some good tips tonight.

