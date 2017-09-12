Potential hazards of Christmas light decorations

Warnings are released about the potential danger of holiday decorations that could send families' homes up in flames.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but all those beautiful lights and decorations come with potential dangers. Here's ABC's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, a fire warning about those holiday decorations that can send your home up in flames. I'm just grateful that we woke up, and we're alive. Reporter: Watch one decorative string of outdoor Christmas lights plugged in all day. Set a bush on fire, then Mary Morris' Tennessee home. The fire happening in the middle of the night. Seeing your house in flames is the scariest thing, the scariest thing to wake up to. Reporter: Experts say the biggest dangers, trees and candles. This Christmas tree went up within 40 seconds. Fire engulfing the room. This menorah lit up these curtains. The cpsc says there aat every year, there are hundreds of candle and tree-related fires. An average of 20 people killed. Nearly $60 million in property damage. We get caught up with so many things that we forget many safety reminders. Reporter: Safety officials say keep frees watered and away from heat sources, and if it's fake, make sure it's flame resistant. Safety experts also say inspect your holiday lights for damage, and there are certified outdoor lights built to weather the elements. Like these, Tom. Good to know. All right, Kenneth. Thank you.

