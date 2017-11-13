Powerful earthquake rocks the Middle East

More than 400 people were killed along the Iran-Iraq border.
Transcript for Powerful earthquake rocks the Middle East
David? Gio Ben itez again tonight. Tonight, a you toerful earthquake around the border of Iran and Iraq. More than 400 people killed. And here's ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the deadly earthquake. The skwak struck near the iran/iraq border, sparking terror and panic. People desperately fleeing a shopping mall. A local TV station was live when the terrified guest says, there's an earthake here, I have to go outside. And watch this. As the quake hits a dam, giant Boulders rain down. More than 400 killed and over 7,000 injured. The deadliest quake in the world this year. People now desperate for aid. Tens of thousands homeless, without power or water. We got through to an aid worker in Iran. He told me, people are scared and cold, but so afraid of more quakes, they're sleeping outdoors. And that aid worker telling me that temperatures tonight below freezing. People desperate for tents and blankets. Some aid is getting through, but it's nowhere enough.

