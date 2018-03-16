Powerful home explosion caught on camera in California

The cause of the explosion in Orange County is under investigation.
0:16 | 03/16/18

Transcript for Powerful home explosion caught on camera in California
A powerful home explosion Orange County California take a look at this the moment caught on police dash cam. Firefighters responding to a blaze in a mobile home telling residents to get out seconds before that blast. One minor injury reported the case still under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

