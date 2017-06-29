Pregnant mother run downs alleged thief with her SUV

More
Christine Braswell was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
1:21 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pregnant mother run downs alleged thief with her SUV

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48361916,"title":"Pregnant mother run downs alleged thief with her SUV","duration":"1:21","description":"Christine Braswell was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.","url":"/WNT/video/pregnant-mother-run-downs-alleged-thief-suv-48361916","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.