Transcript for President-Elect Donald Trump Calls Russian Hacking Investigation a 'Political Witch Hunt'

We turn to other news breaking at this hour and after weeks of taking aim. After US intelligence community president elect Donald Trump in the same room would those very intelligence officials. Being briefed on their investigation into Russia's hacking of the US election. Just hours before that briefing today mr. trump calling it a quote political witch hunt. Tonight with the president elect said after that high stakes meeting ABC Cecilia Vega at trump tower. President elect Donald Trump behind closed doors today face to face for the first time with the highest levels of the nation's intelligence community. That classified meeting coming just days after he publicly bash their findings that Russia tried to interfere with the election. Around for another thing. They cannot be. You'll find out reduce their lives. Tuesday and Wednesday came and went with no announcement about what trump really knows again and again trump refusing to accept the findings of seventeen US intelligence agencies. Through they have no idea if it's Russia or China. Or somebody could be somebody sitting in a bid some place. Just this morning in an interview with the New York Times he called it a witch hunt hours later trump sat cross from the director of national intelligence and the heads of the FB IC IA and NSA as they presented their explosive Freeport including quotes Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016. Aimed at the US presidential election. To undermine public faith in the US democratic processed. Denigrates Secretary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assessed who and the Russian government developed a clear preference for president elect trot. Parts of that report declassified tonight say Russia aspire to help president elect trumps election chances when possible. By discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. After the meeting trump releasing a statement conceding Russia China and others are consistently trying to hack a variety of American institutions. Including the DNC. But still not publicly accepting Russia's interference in the election. Trump saying. There was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines the investigation opening deep wounds between trump and the intelligence community. There's a difference between. The skepticism and disparagement. But it what is perhaps an all of branched truck now calling his meeting with intelligence leaders constructive. And so let's get right to Cecilia Vega lot of trump tower tonight as a silly the president elect now says. But he's ordered an immediate review of how the US can combat cyber attacks. Davie says he's going to appoint an advisory team to give him that information had a combat these cyber attacks within ninety days of taking office statement. Cecilia Vega put us again tonight Cecilia thank you edit.

