Transcript for President-Elect Donald Trump Dodges Questions About Clash With Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Surveillance captured the attack that killed 39 people. ISIS has taken responsibility. President-elect trump finds himself in a war of words with congressman John Lewis. The feud began after congressman Lewis said he does not see Mr. Trump as a legitimate president pointing to the Russian involvement during the presidential campaign. The president-elect responding with a blistering series of tweets. Tonight, congressman Lewis speaking again, and here's ABC's Tom llamas. Reporter: Today president elect trump dodging questions about his clash with civil rights icon representative John Lewis. Mr. President elect do you stand by your tweet that representative Lewis is all talk no action? Reporter: The Georgia congressman igniting the feud with this statement. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russia Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. Reporter: Trump firing back that Lewis should "Spend more time on fixing and helping his district which is in horrible shape" and "Crime infested", and that Lewis is "All talk, talk talk, no action or results sad!" But Lewis rose to prominence as a man of action in the fight for civil rights, alongside martin Luther king Jr. His Georgia district is hardly the slum trump described on the front page of "The Atlanta journal constitution," Atlanta to trump -- wrong. Now 30 members of congress, all Democrats, boycotting trump's inauguration. Even some Republicans indicating trump went too far. Senator Ben sasse tweeting -- "John Lewis and his 'talk' have changed the world." Vice president-elect Mike pence today visiting the Marin Luther king memorial defending trump. For someone to use his stature to use terms like this is not a legitimate president, it's just -- it's just deeply disappointing to me, and I hope he reconsiders it. Reporter: Today trump canceling plans to visit the smithsonian museum of African American history and culture in Washington. Instead meeting with martin Luther king III at trump tower. Were you offended by the president-elect's tweet that representative Lewis is all talk and no action?" First of all, I think in the heat of emotion, a lot of things get said on both sides, and I think that at some point -- I am, as John Lewis as many others are, a bridge builder. The goal is to bring America together. Reporter: In Miami today congressman Lewis with an appeal for peace and justice -- When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something, to say something, and not be quiet. Tom llamas with us live. Congressman Lewis getting support this evening from the first lady? Reporter: David, Michelle Obama tweeting this. She posted, thinking of Dr. King and great leaders like representative John Lewis who carry on his legacy. May their example be our call to action, David. Tom, thanks. In the meantime this evening, Mr. Trump making

