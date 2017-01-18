Transcript for President Obama Will Take One Last Ride on Air Force One

Finally tonight here, a rite of passage for any outgoing first family. The final wave, but what comes next? Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: As much as it is an exit, it is a rite of passage. The outgoing president, one last wave goodbye. In 2009, president Obama waved from the ground. Three days from now, he'll be on that chopper, no longer called marine one, which is reserved for the current president. It'll likely be called, executive one. Flying the first family to joint base Andrews where they'll take one final flight aboard the presidential plane, no longer called air force one, which is also reserved for the current president. En route to palm Springs for vacation. On Monday the Obamas visited this D.C. Shelter where the white house recently donated Sasha and Malia's backyard swingset. And the first lady posted this video on Twitter this morning captioned, "Taking it in on one walk through the people's house." Trading the white house in for this rented house. Their golf clubs and flat screen TV already moved in. Linsey Davis, ABC new, New York. Linsey, thank you. Thank you for watching. We'll see you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.