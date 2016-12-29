Transcript for President Obama's New Sanctions Against Russia Meet Resistance From Donald Trump

Tonight the Kremlin is using these new sanctions to build a wall between president Obama and president-elect trump. And moments ago trump weighing in and making a promise. He's been more than skeptical that Russia was involved in any cyberhacks or the election at all. ABC's Gloria Rivera has more on that. Reporter: Tonight Donald Trump suggesting that crackdown on Russia is misguided saying in a statement, it's time for our country to move on to bigger and better thing, nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week. That statement echoing what he said Wednesday. I think we ought to get on with our lives, the whole, you know, age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what's going on. Reporter: The president-elect has repeatedly refused to accept the conclusion reached by 17 intelligence agencies in October that the creme learn interfered in the election. Has no idea whether it's Russia, China or anybody else. I am not -- It could be somebody sitting in a bed someplace. Reporter: Trump's team knew the announcement was coming. There was notification earlier today to senior member of the president-elect's team, but no consultation in advance. Reporter: Trump under scrutiny for nominating as secretary of state with close ties to Russia's president Vladimir Putin. I've known him since 1999 and I have a very close relationship with him. Reporter: Today some GOP lawmakers pushing for stronger sanctions. Gloria joins us live from outside the Russian embassy in Washington, tonight the Kremlin is saying president Obama is actually trying to undermine president-elect trump? Reporter: That's right. Tom, tonight a Kremlin spokesman saying president Obama is seeking to undermine Donald Trump and his foreign policy plans with his incoming administration. Tom. Gloria, thank you.

