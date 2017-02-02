Transcript for President Trump Attends First National Prayer Breakfast

He came with a promise to in his words, destroy a law that bars most churches from endorsing political candidates. Many in that room, evangelical supporters who helped propel Mr. Trump to the white house, and in that room, the president also brought up something else. Ratings for the "Celebrity aparen I apprentice, " the show he used to host. Can have can have tonight. Reporter: The president bowing his head in prayer. And in this room, packed with religious leaders declaring himself one of the faithful. Many in the room, the evangelicals who helped propel him to the white house, and the president giving them a gift so many had wanted. A promise to, quote, destroy a law that bars tracks-exempt churches from endorsing political candidates. Freedom of religion is a sacred right, but it's also a right under threat all around us. Reporter: The religious right applauding his supreme court pick, Neil Gorsuch who talked about his faith at his nomination, though his views of abortion are still unknown. On gay rights, he has discerned some people with his statements. Who is better for the gay community and who is better for women than Donald Trump? Believe me. Reporter: After the election, he said he would not fight the supreme court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. These cases have gone to the supreme court. They have been settled, and I'm fine with that. Reporter: Just this week, the president said he would continue to enforce workplace protection for gays in the workplace implemented by president Obama. ABC news has learned there is a draft executive order on that freedom inside the trump administration. It would weaken protections for the lgbt community, in part, by allowing companies doing business with the federal government to decline to provide service for gays is lesbians, including adoptions. They call it a national license to discriminate. And no mention of it by Donald Trump at that prayer breakfast, but he did talk up his cabinet picks and took a shot at his old show, "The apprentice." They hired a big movie star, Arnold schwarzenegger to take my place. We know how that turned out. The ratings went down the tubes. It has been a total disaster, and I want to pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings, okay? Reporter: Schwarzenegger's response? Why don't we switch jobs? You take up TV because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and people can finally sleep comfortably again. So let's get to can have can have live tonight. Promising there to destroy the law banning taxes on churches from endorsing candidates. Wouldn't congress have to sign off? Reporter: They would, and the president has one major ally, Paul Ryan, you. Repealing the tax code, no easy feat. Thank you. We turn next here to the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.